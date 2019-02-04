ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - Monday, Lindenwood University kicked off its Black History Month celebration with inspiring words from a successful African American business owner and his connection to coffee.
The school began serving Roots Java Coffee, and its introduction to campus has a timely connection to Black History Month.
Clifton Taulbert of Tusla, Okla. is the President and CEO of African Bean Company, the first certified African American company to see coffee wholesale across the United States.
“Coffee, most of it comes from Africa, had its birth in Africa and now I’m involved in that too, it’s exciting,” said Taulbert.
The venture at Lindenwood is the company’s first business in Missouri. Taulbert used the opportunity to motivate students and staff in the same way he does his family.
“Live today as if it’s the only day you have. Give it your best no matter what you are doing. Never cheat yourself out of being your best in anticipation of another day that you can be your best,” said Taulbert.
The message resonated with those gathered to hear him share success stories.
Lindenwood will be serving Roots Java Coffee for the month of February. The company works directly with coffee farms in Rwanda.
