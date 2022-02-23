Lindenwood University to move to Division I, Ohio Valley Conference

ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- The Lindenwood Lions unveiled a milestone moment Tuesday morning. The university requested to reclassify as Division I NCAA athletics and join the Ohio Valley Conference.
Most of the university's sports teams are Division II except the women's ice hockey, women's gymnastics, and men's volleyball teams.
“Lindenwood anticipates starting to compete at the NCAA Division I level in the 2022-23 season and conclude membership in the Great Lakes Valley Conference at the end of our current academic year,” Lindenwood President John Porter said. “Upon transitioning to Division I, Lindenwood will be able to compete for conference titles but will be ineligible to participate in NCAA championships until the four-year transition process is complete.”
During the 11:30 a.m. press conference, Intercollegiate Athletics Vice President Brad Wachler said this change will build “natural rivalries and create an easy pathway for our fans and families to attend road games.
We made some new friends today thanks to @OVCSports 🖤🦁💛Make sure to give our new #OVCFamily pals a follow ⤵️@EIU_Panthers@LRTrojans @MSUEagles @SEMORedhawks @SIUECougars @TSU_Tigers @TTUGoldenEagles @UTMSports @USIAthletics #LinD1nwood x #OVCit pic.twitter.com/jN7WPzbuKH— Lindenwood Lions (@LU_Lions) February 23, 2022
Currently, Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville ( SIUE) are in the OVC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.