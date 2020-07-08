ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Lindenwood University is preparing campus to reopen this fall for students and faculty with plenty of safety measures in place.
The school has hired three teams with a dozen or more members, which have been looking at problems since this past spring.
The workers are preparing the campus while faculty and staff are preparing for a semester like no other.
“We've got probably a 30 page document that's got the protocol it's all laid out, like many other schools masks are required. Social distancing is expected and will be enforced. Students have the option of attending class online or in person. Plexiglass is being put into place in classrooms,” said John Porter.
They are also going to add plexiglass that can move with the instructor so they don't have to wear a mask while teaching, Porter says.
The university is setting aside housing for quarantining students if they test positive for COVID-19.
News 4 checked in with other universities to see what they’re doing.
Saint Louis University has set aside nearly 230 beds for isolation and quarantine housing as well. The school will hand out masks at the beginning of the semester, which will be required.
Visit here for more on SLU's safeguards for the fall.
University semesters typically end before the end of the year, but at Washington University some students will take final exams remotely after January 1.
Wash U also issued a statement regarding ICE guidance on international students. Click here to read.
Maryville University will reopen its campus for the fall semester with a flexible, hybrid academic experience, the university said.
Students moving in on campus will also be different this year. At Lindenwood, there will be a limit of two family members who can help the students move in.
