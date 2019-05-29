ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A new president has been announced at Lindenwood University.
The St. Charles university announced Wednesday that John R. Porter would be their 23rd president. He will begin his tenure on July 1, 2019.
Porter takes over after Dr. Michael Shonrock was terminated as president in February. He had been in the position since 2015.
The announcement comes less than a month after Lindenwood University announced all undergraduate classes would be moved from Belleville to the St. Charles campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.