BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Lindenwood University’s daytime undergraduate programs will be moving from Belleville to the St. Charles Campus following the 2019-2020 academic year.
Monday morning it was announced that the university’s board of trustees voted to consolidate the undergraduate academic programs.
“This decision comes after careful consideration by our Board of Trustees to serve the long-term interests of our students, faculty, and staff,” said J. Michael Conoyer, M.D., chairman of the Lindenwood University Board of Trustees. “We believe this plan will best position our students and Lindenwood for the future, and we will work with our students and staff to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.”
The consolidation will begin after the conclusion of the spring semester in May 2020. Undergraduate students who are attending the Belleville campus will be able to complete their degrees at the St. Charles campus. In addition, the university said all scholarship packages, including athletic scholarships, will be fully intact.
According to Lindenwood University, evening programs will continue to be offered at the Belleville campus.
The university said that consolidating the undergraduate programs to the St. Charles campus will allow the Belleville site to focus on accelerated evening and graduate programs.
