ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A comparison of the number of students and employees at area universities who've tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days shows the most at Lindenwood University.
"We did see an increase in cases after Labor Day," said Julee Mitsler, director of communications.
Of the local universities with the highest numbers, Lindenwood University had a total 52 cases over the last 2 weeks, while Southern Illinois University Edwardsville saw 39 students and 2 employees test positive in that same time period.
The Lindenwood campus has signs posted all over reminding students and staff to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The school has even enlisted the help of 40 student volunteers, called "health ambassadors."
"They're assigned to different locations just to remind people of our safety policies and protocols. Provide a mask if somebody forgets a mask one day," said Mitsler.
There can be serious consequences if students disregard the safety guidelines.
If students are caught gathering on campus in groups of ten or more and have alcohol on them, they'll be forced to moved off campus.
The university has also taken a number of others steps in classrooms and across campus to keep students and faculty safe and to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
