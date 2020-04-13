Lindenwood University has donated gloves, masks and scrubs to SSM Health.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Lindenwood University has donated gloves, masks and scrubs to SSM Health.

The university said it donated 6,500 pairs of gloves, 130 pairs of scrubs, and 600 face masks; the donated materials were picked up on Thursday.

The donation was made by the Department of Paramedicine and School of Health Sciences.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.