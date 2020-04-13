ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Lindenwood University has donated gloves, masks and scrubs to SSM Health.
The university said it donated 6,500 pairs of gloves, 130 pairs of scrubs, and 600 face masks; the donated materials were picked up on Thursday.
The donation was made by the Department of Paramedicine and School of Health Sciences.
