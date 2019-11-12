The Lindenwood Park neighborhood is offering residents a discount on Ring Doorbells. Residents can get $40 off Ring Video Doorbells, alarms and security cameras from Nov. 15 to Nov. 24.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Lindenwood Park neighborhood is offering residents a discount on Ring Doorbells.

Ring doorbell camera generic

In this Friday, June 28, 2019, image made from video, a Ring doorbell camera is shown at a home in Coon Rapids, Minn. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)

Residents can get $40 off Ring Video Doorbells, alarms and security cameras from Nov. 15 to Nov. 24.

Click here for more details and to find out how to get the discount.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.