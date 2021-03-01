CREVE COEUR (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of Lindbergh Blvd in Creve Coeur are closed after a semi truck hit a power line Monday afternoon.
The crash happened before 1:30 p.m. at Ladue Road near the BP gas station. It is unknown if anyone was injured but all lanes will be closed for the "near future", police said.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update once all lanes reopen.
