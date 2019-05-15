FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Both directions of Lindbergh were closed Tuesday night near New Halls Ferry in Florissant following a two-vehicle accident.
The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m., closing all lanes. The lanes reopened before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
One victim was taken to a local hospital, but firefighters did not have information on that person's condition.
No other information has been released.
