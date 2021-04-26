ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed northbound Route 67 (Lindbergh Boulevard) for a week.
The northbound entrance ramp to eastbound Interstate 270 was closed at 6 a.m. Monday. It is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. May 3.
While the closure is in place, signed detours will direct drivers. Drivers traveling northbound on Lindbergh will detour to James S. McDonnell Boulevard to access Interstate 270. Those driving north of James S. McDonnell Boulevard will be able to do U-turns at Fee Fee Drive or Utz Lane to travel southbound to James S. McDonnell Boulevard to continue on Interstate 270.
