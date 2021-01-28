PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- A 23-year-old Missouri woman has been sentenced to five to 20 years in prison for her role in a stabbing death in Nebraska.
Two suspects wanted for homicide in Nebraska were arrested in Troy, Missouri.
Krystal Martin, of Hawk Point, Missouri, was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to being an accessory in the June 26, 2018, death of Brent Quigley during a robbery at his home in Bellevue. Martin and her boyfriend, Raymond Davis, of Des Moines, Iowa, fled to Chicago before being arrested in Troy, Missouri.
Davis will be sentenced next month after he was found guilty of first-degree murder and two other counts in Quigley's death. Three other people also were charged in the case.
