LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman in Lincoln County is facing murder charges after reportedly shooting her boyfriend in the head early Monday morning.
Officials told News 4 they were called to the first block of Lakota Acres around 3 a.m. Monday regarding the death of a 63-year-old man. According to the sheriff's office, they were called to the area for a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they discovered the body of Keith Sweetin, who had a single bullet wound to the head.
Deputies took Sweetin's 49-year-old live-in girlfriend Angela Medici into custody after learning she was the shooter.
Medici reportedly later told investigators she shot Sweetin with a handgun after being assaulted by him earlier in the morning.
She faces a first degree murder charge as well as a charge of armed criminal action. She is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on a $300,000 cash only bond.
