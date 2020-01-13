O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman from Lincoln County is accused of calling a bomb threat into the O'Fallon, Missouri Walmart on Sept. 8, 2019.
The Walmart on Highway K and surrounding stores were evacuated after two calls were received stating there was a bomb inside the store.
At the time of the threat, the O'Fallon, Missouri department received assistance from Lambert Airport Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI as well as several explosive-detecting K9 units. Police said there were no signs of evidence to indicate the threat was credible.
After a thorough investigation, Walmart and nearby stores reopened for business.
Police later said Ashley Ellis, 30, had been charged with making a false bomb report and stealing in relation to the threat.
