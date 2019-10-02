LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- We are still more than a year away from the presidential election, but voters are already getting bombarded by mailers.
Lincoln County voter Carl Sansone said what’s been arriving in his mailbox is misleading.
"What this paper is about is basically Mr. Trump," he said.
The paper he’s referring to is a form labeled “2019 Congressional District Census.”
But it’s not the census the country conducts every 10 years. It’s more a poll to determine political parties in a given area.
"They want to count the Republicans in the area,” Sansone said. “When I saw it, I figured it was the census they would do in the country to find out how many people were here."
He saw the word census, and assumed it was an official government document.
"I'm going, ‘I wait a minute! If I don't send this in, am I going to get in trouble?" he said. "So, I started answering the questions. After my buddy said, ‘Carl, don't worry just throw it away,’ I am going, ‘You know what? There are going to be other people who received this.’"
He reached out to News 4 suggesting he should not have received the form, because he’s a registered Democrat.
Once Sansone questioned why he got the forms in his mailbox, he decided to reach out to all Republican leaders in his district. It turns out the forms were sent by the Republican National Committee.
Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay is demanding the United States Postal Service investigate the mailers.
He says it’s an "outrageous attempt to weaponize the census for political purposes."
"The word census should never, ever be used in a political mailing seeking to raise money from residents who may feel confused or threatened by a document that closely mimics the actual census form," Clay said.
Sansone says he'd be fine sending back the form, Democrat or not, if the questions were different.
"All of these questions are in reference to Mr. Trump. They are not in reference to how many people are in your house," he said.
