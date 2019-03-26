LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three Lincoln County residents were arrested Monday after investigators found synthetic cannabinoids in a Hawk Point home.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of St. Michele Street after multiple complaints of sales of synthetic cannabinoids at that location.
When they got there, investigators found an unresponsive person in the passenger seat of a vehicle sitting on the driveway. The person was later identified as 50-year-old Arlo Martin.
While deputies were dealing with Martin, 34-year-old Frank Hedges reportedly walked out of the residence toward the vehicle. Investigators asked Hedges if there was anything illegal in the residence to which they say he responded, “A little bit.”
Hedges reportedly gave investigators consent to search the residence.
Deputies knocked on the door and 29-year-old Tanya Bounds answered. Police say detectives could smell a chemical odor emitting from the front door, saw several plastic containers containing a green vegetable substance and drug paraphernalia lying about the living room.
Bounds reportedly said the bowls contained “fake weed,” which was almost three pounds of synthetic cannabinoids.
Also in the home was a 14-month-old female who apparently had a play area next to the synthetic cannabinoids. She was taken into protective custody.
Hedges reportedly told investigators he purchased the synthetic cannabinoids for $900 from a gas station in St. Louis and repackaged them.
All three are charged with delivery of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public nuisance.
Bounds’ bond is $5,000, Martin and Hedges had their bond set at $10,000.
