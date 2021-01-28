LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Lincoln County is gearing up for a mass vaccination beginning Friday morning to inoculate people against COVID-19.
The mass vaccination event will be at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Troy, Missouri starting at 9 a.m.
[COVID-19 vaccine: Here's where to find it in the St. Louis area and how to sign up]
National guard troops were getting the site prepared on Thursday. Officials said 8,000 people have registered but the county only has 2,000 doses.
Officials said only those who have a set appointment to show up.
"If you don't have an appointment, please don't show up thinking there's extra vaccine," Jim Sharp with the county's emergency management said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.