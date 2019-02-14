LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Lincoln County brother and sister are both facing child sex abuse charges in connection with a young girl being sexual assaulted.
Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a sex offense of a girl under 12 years of age in mid-December.
Police said the victim told them William Brandan of Lincoln County had inappropriately touched her on several occasions.
Investigators took Brandan into custody where he then admitted to touching the victim and said the victim would force his hand down her pants on several occasions.
Before his arrest, the Missouri Department of Social Services informed Brandan he could not stay at the home with his sister Shaina Brandan, 31, and the victim after receiving the initial report of the allegations.
On Jan. 17, the victim told investigators Shaina continued to allow her brother to live with them and he sexually assaulted her just two days prior to the interview.
Police said another child witnessed William commit sexual acts on the young girl.
Lincoln County authorities arrested and charged Shaina Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held on $20,000 cash only bond.
William is charged with statutory sodomy with a person less than 12 years old. He is currently held in the Lincoln County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.
The investigation continues with possible additional charges.
