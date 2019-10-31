LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Dan Mayfield went to serve an eviction notice and ended up adopting a 7-year old dachshund mix named Chloe.
"One of them told me they would be taking her to a shelter instead. And even if that turned out to be the case, with her age, I figured euthanization was the more likely possibility than her getting adopted," he said.
Mayfield said he asked the owners if he could take the dog off their hands and they said yes.
He said Chloe was so sweet that she put her head on his knee when he sat down to pet her.
Mayfield adopted the dog without asking his wife but it didn't take long for Chloe to win over her too.
"I got a few dirty looks when I walked in the door. But I walked out of the room for a little bit, then I walked back into the room to find my wife sitting on the floor saying ‘How's momma's girl?' and I thought, ‘Yeah I won this one,’” he said.
