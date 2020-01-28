TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they filed a complaint against Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood over allegations that someone leaked confidential information to a murder suspect.
The accusation stems from a deadly shooting on July 4, 2019. Russell Woods is accused of shooting his brother-in-law to death over an argument about a wood pile. Initially law enforcement ruled the shooting as self-defense but the county prosecutor said that information was premature.
The prosecuting attorney’s office launched a five-month investigation. That resulted in a grand jury indictment earlier this month on second-degree murder charges for Woods.
However, someone leaked the information about a warrant for Woods’ arrest forcing the prosecuting attorney to negotiate his surrender, Wood said.
Now Lincoln County Sheriff John Cottle and Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood are alleging the other is to blame for the leak.
Cottle said his office opened an investigation into the leak “which revealed improprieties involving the legal process by the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood,” the office said in a Facebook post.
We reached out to Wood, who sent us this statement:
“Sheriff Cottle’s office notified a murder suspect of a pending warrant. Instead of reprimanding his officers, he’s trying to shift focus away from himself in an election year. This stunt is a failed attempt to deflect attention away from another botched murder investigation. The baseless and frivolous accusations from the sheriff’s office are completely without merit.” Mike Wood
The sheriff’s office said they have filed to the formal complaint to the Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel.
