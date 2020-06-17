TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Governor MIke Parson was in Lincoln County Wednesday for the groundbreaking to promote workforce development in Missouri.
The Lincoln County School District is partnering with Ranken Tech on a new facility that will focus on aquaponics, cultivating plants in water, renewable energy, and construction trades.
“We are going to have one of the first agricultural aquaponics labs in the area,” Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Mark Penny said. “We’re going to be doing building trades, construction, technology and renewable energy around solar, wind. We’re really excited about those efforts.”
The groundbreaking happened at the corner of John Deere Dr. and Buenneman Dr.
