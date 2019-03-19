LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In two weeks, voters will decide on a half-cent tax to fund Lincoln County’s 9-1-1 system.
As technology advanced and cell phones replaced landlines, the funding for the emergency dispatch began to dry up.
“Missouri's the only state in the union that doesn't' have a tax on cell phones for 9-1-1 so as land lines disappear the funding is going with it,” said Troy mayor Mark Cross.
The dispatch center handles all calls for police, ambulance and fire protection in the county.
But Troy and county officials say the center is understaffed and needs obsolete and inadequate equipment replaced.
When landline the surcharge initially passed in mid-'90s, it was never intended to fully fund a full dispatch center, it was just intended to pay for equipment and infrastructure.
Supporters say with a growing county and growing number of calls, the increase is desperately needed.
The revenue from the half-cent tax would go entirely toward the 9-1-1 system. It would not be allocated from a general fund.
