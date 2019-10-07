OLD MONROE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Lincoln County police chief has been indicted on charges of exploiting an elderly person suffering from dementia.
Records allege that Old Monroe Police Chief Kimla Lowery abused and used her position as police chief to take control of the 96-year-old elderly and disabled victim's finances, property, mail and medical decisions.
In June 2018, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Criminal Investigation Division, initiated an investigations into the financial exploitation.
"The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is taking these allegations seriously and will prosecute aggressively cases involving public corruption and abuses of power. Those who hold the public trust must be held to the highest standards," said Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood.
Lowery faces up to 43 years in prison if convicted and fines totaling $80,000 or both.
Additional charges are being considered.
