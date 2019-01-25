LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Lincoln County woman was allegedly arrested after admitting to be a meth addict.
Angela Gebert was reportedly working in a Troy, Missouri nursing home when she admitted to stealing Vicodin pills from patients two years ago.
When the 46-year-old gave permission to detectives to search her vehicle, they reportedly found a micro baggie containing a small amount of a crystal substance. Gebert said the substance was not hers but when officials did a subsequent search of her coat they found two micro baggies of methamphetamine and a cut straw, according to Lincoln County sheriff’s officials.
The woman later allegedly admitted to be a meth addict. She was charged with possession of a control substance. She later posted a $1,500 cash bond.
