ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Lincoln County man was killed in a rollover crash after one of his tires in his truck blew out on eastbound Interstate 70 Wednesday morning.
The single-vehicle crash happened at 6:30 a.m. near Cave Springs. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Kenneth Grant, of Moscow Mills, was traveling eastbound on the interstate when the cement truck's front right tire blew out. The truck went off the right side of the road and overturned on its roof.
He was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m. by first responders at the scene.
All lanes of the interstate have reopened. Crews have the outer road blocked as a heavy tow attempts to remove the overturn vehicle.
