CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A driver died in a crash on southbound Interstate 270 in Creve Coeur Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened in the area of southbound I-270 before the Highway 40 interchange at 1:45 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck struck the rear of a MoDOT truck. The MoDOT vehicle was stopped with emergency lights on and an arrow stick activated due to construction work, the crash report said.
The truck's driver, 23-year-old Joseph V. Yeager, of Moscow Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver in the MoDOT vehicle was not injured, according to a MoDOT spokesperson.
Multiple lanes of the interstate were shut down for several hours, but reopened at 6 p.m.
