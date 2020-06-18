OLD MONROE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Lincoln County man has been indicted on first degree murder charges for allegedly strangling his wife in May.
According to law enforcement, they found Albert Cassella’s wife unresponsive at their home in Old Monroe on May 20. She was rushed to the hospital where she died four days later.
Law enforcement said the victim suffered “extreme strangulation.”
Cassella, 37, is listed as 6’9” while his wife was 5’6”.
He was initially charged with first degree domestic assault, but Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood said a grand jury had indicted him on the murder charge.
Cassella is currently being held without bond in the Lincoln County jail.
