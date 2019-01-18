LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 42-year-old man is facing charges Friday for alleged inappropriate touching of a girl younger than 12 years old.
Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a sex offense of a girl under 12 years of age in mid-December.
Police said the victim told them William Brandan of Lincoln County had inappropriately touched her on several occasions, during a child forensic interview.
Investigators took Brandan into custody. Police said he then admitted to touching the victim, and said the victim would force his hand down her pants on several occasions.
Brandan is charged with statutory sodomy with a person less than 12 years old. He is currently held in the Lincoln County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.
The investigation continues with possible additional charges.
