ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Lincoln County man is being charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child after an alleged altercation with a child.
Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began investigating an alleged child abuse incident on Tuesday. The incident took place on January 17 in a home on Brook Hill Lane.
Police said a 13-year-old victim told them 39-year-old Christopher Kennison became angry during a play fight and punched him in the face.
The boy said Kennison then picked him up, pinned him to the ground and began poking him in the face and eyes. When the boy attempted to push Kennison off his body, he said Kennison bit his arm.
Police said the victim had extensive bruising on the face and ear.
Detectives interviewed Kennison who said the boy became “irate” and punched him in the face. Kennison said he had to physically restrain the boy and admitted to biting him. Kennison could not explain the bruising to the boy’s face and ear.
Two witnesses corroborate the boy’s story police say, with one saying they witnessed Kennison pinning the boy to the ground and the other saying they witnessed Kennison bite the boy on the arm.
Kennison is currently housed in the Lincoln County Jail one a $20,000 cash bond.
