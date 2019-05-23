LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for statutory rape.
23-year-old Antonio Meyer, of St. Charles, met with a female under the age of 16-years-old on several occasions in Lincoln County between March and April.
The victim told investigators she had sexual contact with Meyer multiple times.
Meyer is charged with three counts of statutory rape.
He is being held on $50,000 cash bond.
