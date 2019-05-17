LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 35-year-old sits behind bars after officers found methamphetamine on him on Wednesday.
Police said Faustino Dominguez of Lincoln County was charged with possession of a control substance.
Investigators were watching a residence in the 100 block of Bob's Lane in Lincoln County when they witnessed a large amount of foot traffic in and out of the residence. Police said the residence is known to distribute narcotics.
Detectives approached the house and made contact with Dominguez. Once he was patted down, detective found methamphetamine.
He is housed in the Lincoln County Jail with a $30,000 cash only bond.
