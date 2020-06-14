LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Lincoln County man was arrested and charged for possessing child pornography.
Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Brian Tharp was indicted on Friday and arrested for 22 counts of possession of child pornography. The judge set no bond.
No other information was released.
