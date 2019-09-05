ELSBERRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Lincoln County man has turned himself in after a woman said he asked to look for his missing iPhone in her backyard and then started firing his gun at her daughter.
Ami Poole answered the door just after 7 a.m. on Monday and found a stranger asking if she had seen a missing iPhone 8 and repeatedly asked her if he can look in her backyard for it.
Poole said no to him, shut the door and called police.
A neighbor watched Poole's home and saw the man snooping around the house for 30 minutes.
"He starts knocking on the door again and I didn’t answer the door this time," Poole said.
She gathered her children in a bedroom while she waited for the police. She said the man stood at her door knocking on and off for seven minutes before heading to his truck.
"He’s kind of rummaging over like in the passenger side dashboard," Poole said.
Poole's daughter peeked through the window to get a picture of the man's license plate. That's when Poole said the man grabbed a gun and fired at her daughter from inside his truck.
He then blew a stop sign and sped off, Poole said.
"That was terrifying and I don't know why he did it," Poole said.
26-year-old Tyler Dahmer, of Elsberry, agreed to turn himself in on Wednesday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
During his interview with police, Dahmer told detectives he got extremely intoxicated with his girlfriend the night before in Pike County. He said he got into an altercation with her and as he left her home, he shot two gunshots into the ground near the driveway.
Dahmer said he was looking for a friend's lost iPhone when the coordinates came back to the woman's home in Elsberry.
He admitted to firing a single shot into the air from the driver's side of his truck toward the woman's home.
The sheriff's office found the gun he used at his grandfather's home in St. Charles County and found one shell casing in his GMC truck.
According to police, Dahmer has a criminal history involving unlawful use of weapons.
Prosecutors charged Dahmer with unlawful use of a weapon and he is currently booked in the Lincoln County Jail. His bond is set at $20,000 cash only.
