LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Lincoln County man is accused of selling large amounts of methamphetamine out of his home.
Matthew Cavin allegedly grabbed a bag of suspected methamphetamine from a nightstand and attempted to conceal it between his bed’s headboard and the wall in the 100 block of Bobs Lane when investigators went to executive a search warrant Thursday.
The 39-year-old was taken into custody, after which a search of his room found a bag containing 46 grams of methamphetamine, scales, drug paraphernalia, drug packing materials and over $8,500, according to the sheriff’s department. Investigators said, during his interview, Cavin took ownership of the drugs.
Friday morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Cavin was on parole for burglary and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. He was then charged with another count of drug trafficking.
Cavin is currently at the Lincoln County Jail. His cash-only bond was set at $30,000.
