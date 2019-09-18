LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Lincoln County man is facing child abuse charges after beating and "knocking the wind" out of a child, police say.
On Sept. 11, a boy, under the age of 18, told detectives he went to 39-year-old Paul Albright's home in the 6000 block of Saddle Ridge Road where they got into an argument. The victim told police Albright became upset because he has not repaid money to a family member.
During the argument, Albright ordered the boy to get into the living room where he began beating him with a rope belt. Albright then chased after the victim, who fled to a bedroom, and continued to hit the victim several more times with a leather belt from his face to his waist.
While speaking to investigators, the 39-year-old admitted to hitting the victim with two different belts and he said he "knocked the wind" out of the child by punching him.
Investigators saw deep welts, bruises and contusions on the boy's body including a closed wound on his skull.
Albright is charged with two counts of felony child abuse and he is being held on a $50,000 cash bond at the Lincoln County jail.
Police said he is currently on probation for domestic assualt.
