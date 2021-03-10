LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Lincoln County mask mandate has been lifted.

The Lincoln County Health Department tweeted Tuesday night, “Masks are no longer required, but still highly recommended.” They also noted that some organizations, schools and businesses might still have a mask mandate.

The mandate went into effect in December 2020 because the State of Missouri’s criteria listed the county in the category of extreme risk advisory for COVID-19. The order was called "COVID Stops with Me" and required any person 10 years and older to wear a face mask while in contact with other people in public and outdoor spaces in Lincoln County.

The order was supposed to stay in place until March 31, 2021, but because the local positivity rate was below 10% for 14 days it ended on March 9. The health department reports that while vaccine herd immunity has not yet been reached, they are “encouraged by the number of residents who are eager to be vaccinated.”

When the mandate went into effect, one county resident, who didn't want to be named, told News 4 the mask is "definitely government overreach," while others said the mandate should've been put in place a while ago. When lifting the mandate, the department wrote, “the latest science from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we know that masks help to stop transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.”