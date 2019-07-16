ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two escaped inmates from the Lincoln County Jail carjacked a man before leading officers on a multi-county chase and crashing in North County Monday night.
Authorities arrived to the 300 block of Dunn in Troy, Mo. at 8:30 p.m. after a report of carjacking. Once there, officers spoke to a man who said two men, later identified as 26-year-old Kurt Wallace and 38-year-old James Flannel, approached him while he was backing out of his driveway, demanding a ride to St. Louis.
The victim said one of the men was bleeding from his hand and his shirt was covered with blood.
After he refused to give them a ride, both men opened the front car doors to enter. Scared for his life, the victim got out the car as the suspects fled the area.
Multiple police agencies were able to track the stolen car using GPS from OnStar near eastbound Interstate 70 near TR Hughes Boulevard in O’Fallon, Mo., officials say.
Wallace and Flannel then led the officers on a chase before they hit an embankment near the Hanley exit on Interstate 70.
One suspect ran and was taken into custody by the US Marshal's Service. Police said they arrested the other as he was crawling from the car.
Police were able to identify both men as two federal inmates that escaped from the Lincoln County Jail.
Wallace was originally arrested in connection to the shooting death of the killing of De Smet football coach Jaz Granderson in October 2017. In 2018, Flannel was indicted in the deadly carjacking of Laclede Cab Company driver.
Both were transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment for their injuries.
Wallace is facing federal charges of carjacking, discharging a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, aiding & abetting discharging a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and felon in possession of a firearm.
Flannel is facing federal charges of carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, resulting in death.
