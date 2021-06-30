LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some residents of Lincoln County are still cleaning up and drying out after flash flooding last weekend. And with the ground still saturated, there's concern that more rain could lead to more flooding.
Carol Creech lives on Main Street and had about five inches of water in her basement. "Just came up really quick. Ten Minutes and it was flooded," she said.
The central parts of the county, including Troy, received five-to-six inches of rain in less than 24 hours.
Ron Sconce is the mayor of Troy. "The streets were flooded and storm drains were full, they just couldn't handle it," he said.
The Cottonwood Park subdivision is an area that was especially hard hit. The heavy downpour caused a creek that runs through the neighborhood to spill out of its banks. Water forced its way into homes through doorways and sewer lines and was an estimated 4-feet deep on Cottonwood Lane.
"I got sewer water this time, sewer backup this time." said Debbie Thurmon.
A brief rain Wednesday morning created more problems and the Lincoln County Emergency Management Office announced that nine roads in unincorporated areas of the county had to be closed. The county is still dealing with the effects of last weekend's flooding.
Adam Stanek is the Lincoln County Emergency Management director.
"Some of the roads were severely damaged where we had low water crossings that were undermined. pretty much pushed up," Adam Stanek said.
The county declared a state of emergency and Stanek said that was a necessary first step before asking for state or federal assistance to pay for repairs.
