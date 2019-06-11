LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – People affected by flooding can receive a free tetanus shot Tuesday.
The Lincoln County Health Department is offering the shots to residents, first responders, volunteers or anyone who helped with the cleanup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Winfield High School.
Tetanus bacteria can cause lockjaw and other serious, even deadly, diseases if untreated.
Click here for more details.
