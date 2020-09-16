Hattie Lester and Derek Neth mugshots 9/16/20

Hattie Lester and Derek Neth were child with child abuse in Lincoln County. 

 Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man and a woman were charged with child abuse in Lincoln County. 

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Hattie Lester took a child younger than 12 years old to the hospital three days after 39-year-old Derek Neth burned the child's feet with a cigarette. 

Lester was charged with child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Neth was charged with child abuse. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.