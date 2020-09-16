LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man and a woman were charged with child abuse in Lincoln County.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Hattie Lester took a child younger than 12 years old to the hospital three days after 39-year-old Derek Neth burned the child's feet with a cigarette.
Lester was charged with child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Neth was charged with child abuse.
