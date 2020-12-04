LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Lincoln County is under an extreme risk advisory for COVID-19, according to the State of Missouri's criteria.
As of Friday, the county's 7-day positivity rate is 28.2%. The 7-day case rate per 100k is 351, according to data from Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard.
To be considered in extreme risk, the county must have a 7-day positivity rate of 15% or above and a 7-day case rate per 100k of 350 or more.
The Lincoln County Health Department is urging residents to take all the steps to stop the spread of the virus. They also mentioned they are considering a mask mandate if "metrics do not significantly improve over the next week, Lincoln County Health Department will take steps to implement additional mitigation measures."
