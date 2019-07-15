ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – 2 suspects believed to be inmates from the Lincoln County Jail carjacked someone before leading officers on a multi-county chase and crashing in North County Monday night, police said.
St. Ann police say they heard radio traffic about a carjacking in Lincoln County, adding the car was later shown by GPS to be on eastbound I-70 near TR Hughes Boulevard in O’Fallon, Mo.
The suspects then led the officers on a chase before they hit an embankment near the Hanley exit. One suspect ran and was taken into custody. Police said they arrested the other as he was crawling from the car.
One suspect cut his hand.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.