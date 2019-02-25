LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Sunday who was wanted for a residential burglary in the 100 block of Meier Road that took place in September 2018.
Zachary Johnson, of Winfield, eluded deputies for months but was caught in the act on the victim's trail camera, according to the sheriff's department. The 38-year-old reportedly told detectives he entered the home and took a few small tools because he thought the homeowner was dead.
Johnson was charged with second-degree burglary and stealing. He is currently being held at the Lincoln County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
