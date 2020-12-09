LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Lincoln County Health Department Board of Trustees approved a county-wide mask order Wednesday.
The new order is being called "COVID Stops with Me" and requires any person 10 years and older to wear a face mask while in contact with other people in public and outdoor spaces in Lincoln County.
The order goes into effect on Friday, Dec. 11 and is in effect until March 31, 2021 or until Lincoln County has moved into category 3 of serious risk by the State of Missouri.
The county is currently under the category of extreme risk advisory for COVID-19, according to the State of Missouri's criteria.
As of Wednesday, the county's 7-day positivity rate is 25.6%. The 7-day case rate per 100k is 435.5, according to data from Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard.
To be considered in extreme risk, the county must have a 7-day positivity rate of 15% or above and a 7-day case rate per 100k of 350 or more.
For more on this county order, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.