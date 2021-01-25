ELSBERRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in Lincoln County, Mo., but the numbers are falling short of expectations.
The owner of a Medicine Shoppe pharmacy in Elsberry says he had ordered 975 doses of the vaccine from the state, but only 100 doses were shipped. The owner said within 30 minutes, the online scheduler for all 100 shots was booked.
Employees at the pharmacy started administering the vaccine to customers Monday. Some customers told News 4 they feel fortunate that someone provided vaccinations since the Lincoln County Health Department hasn't received any vaccine doses yet.
"My husband and I have been hunkered down, it seems, for almost a year now. We haven't been to restaurants... so, we'd just like to get our lives back," said Medicine Shoppe customer Mindy Reed.
The owner and other independent pharmacy owners are working the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis to organize a mass vaccination event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.