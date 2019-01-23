LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Lincoln County authorities have charged a 38-year-old with child molestation charges after he allegedly made sexually contact with two girl younger than 15, police say.
Aaron Craig, of Silex, Mo., is charged with first-degree child molestation and child molestation in the fourth-degree.
According to police, Craig inappropriately touched a female victim under the age of 15 at a New Year’s party at his residence, located on Millwood Drive in Lincoln County.
The other victim, a female under the age of 14, stated to investigators that Craig had forced her to inappropriately touch him when she was 11-years-old at the same residence that the other victim claimed her incident occurred.
Craig was taken into custody Wednesday, and according to police, has refused to speak to law enforcement.
Craig is being held at the Lincoln County Jail on a $150,000 cash only bond.
