JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.(KMOV.com) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be the biggest problem plaguing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Missouri.

Parson's comments come as the state ranks near the bottom nationally in vaccine distribution. Parson says Missouri has not been getting its fair share of vaccine compared with other states. He hopes that will be addressed very soon, making the comments shortly after a governors' call with the White House.

Discrepancies in supply, demand complicate rollout of vaccine in long-term care facilities by CVS, Walgreens Tuesday afternoon, some say the pharmacy chains could be to blame for delays within those facilities. While CVS and Walgreens are still vaccinating people in long-term care facilities, state officials said that's the reason they can't start administering the shot to people in the next phase.

"When you look at the shortage of doses for anybody, but somebody's getting those doses that should be coming to Missouri, so we need to find out why that is," he said.

Parson has also expressed disappointment with some pharmacies that are responsible for administering the vaccine at long-term, skilled nursing and care facilities. He is now sold on vaccinations being administered through hospitals and at sites run by the National Guard.

Missouri's mass vaccination sites seek to inoculate 18,000 in one day Nine mass vaccination sites operated by the Missouri National Guard are aiming to inoculate at least 18,000 residents statewide on Friday.

News 4 recently learned that two systems for vaccines will be in place, one by the state, and another one at the federal level through pharmacies.

"There's no rule, no playbook for this, I mean everybody's trying to figure out what is the best way to do this and how you get it done. And the federal government doesn't have the answer either," he said.