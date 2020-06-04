SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Summer school in Illinois will be limited in how many students can attend in person classes, the state’s Board of Education announced.
A plan for the 2020-2021 school year is still being worked out, but for now plans for how summer school will work have been released.
This is part of Phase 3 of Illinois’ reopening plan.
While Phase 3 allows for the resumption of limited face-to-face instruction, schools cannot yet return to pre-pandemic operations. Extensive social distancing, enhanced sanitation measures, and other accommodations will be necessary to ensure the safety of students, staff, and their families. View the full guidance here.
All public and private schools must follow IDPH requirements in Phase 3, which:
• Prohibit more than 10 individuals from gathering in one space;
• Require social distancing policies; and,
• Require use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).
Decisions regarding whether to conduct allowable activities during Phase 3 will remain at the discretion of local school authorities, in consultation with local public health departments.
Schools should ensure individuals wear face coverings and other PPE appropriate to their duties and risk of exposure, wash hands frequently, conduct symptom and temperature checks before entering the school building, regularly clean and sanitize buildings and equipment, restrict the borrowing or sharing of items, and limit capacity in any space to 10 or fewer people. Individuals who show any signs or symptoms of illness should stay home.
Activities allowed in Phase 3 include:
Behind-the-Wheel Instruction -- Students may participate in behind-the-wheel instruction. Vehicles must be cleaned and sanitized between each use and only two students and one instructor may be in a vehicle at a time.
Child Find -- Districts may conduct activities pertaining to the legal requirement that schools find all children who have disabilities and who may be entitled to special education services.
Early Childhood, Special Education, and English Learner Screenings -- Schools and districts may conduct in-person early childhood, special education, and English Learner screenings.
Extended School Year -- Districts may offer extended school year services, as appropriate, to students whose Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) require the service.
Host Summer Camps and Other Programs -- Schools and districts may allow buildings to be used for summer camps and other programs sponsored by third parties. Playgrounds may not be used.
Individualized Education Program Meetings -- Districts may conduct IEP meetings for families who have been unable to engage in virtual IEP meetings. These meetings should still be held virtually, to the greatest extent possible.
Mediation and Due Process Hearings -- Mediations and due process hearings may take place in person. However, it is recommended that mediation and due process hearings still be conducted virtually, if all parties agree to do so.
School Registration -- Staff may provide in-person registration for students and families, when necessary. Schools and districts should also provide remote registration opportunities.
Special Education Evaluations -- Districts may conduct evaluations that could not be completed virtually. Evaluations should still be held virtually, to the greatest extent possible.
Summer School -- Schools and districts may conduct in-person summer school. Special populations, which may include students with IEPs, English Learners, and students who received incompletes during remote instruction, should receive priority consideration for services.
Testing Centers -- Schools may serve as testing sites for students.
