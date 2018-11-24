ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An investigation is underway after a man died after crashing a LimeBike scooter into a tree in north St. Louis Saturday night.
The accident happened just before 10:00 p.m. near the area of Grand and Penrose. The rider struck a tree while riding the scooter and was taken to an area hospital.
Officers told News 4 that no vehicles were involved in the accident.
Authorites said the man died from his injuries.
The scooters are able to travel up to 15 mph and all riders are advised to wear helmets, according to LimeBike’s website.
Lime scooters made their debut in downtown St. Louis last July.
This is a developing story and News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
