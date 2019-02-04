ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Bad news if you’re a fan of LimeBike-- the company is phasing out bikes and transitioning to electric scooters.
News 4 confirmed the dockless green bikes will be going away. We are still waiting to hear back from Lime on a timeline for the transition.
Lime launched electric scooters in July about three months after the dock-less bikes first came to the city. News 4 reported in December when the company paused operations because of a decline in usage over the winter months.
The company also laid off more than two dozen employees.
Over the summer, Lime’s bikeshare initiative in St. Louis was featured in a report by Lime which said nearly 60,000 unique riders have rented one of their bikes since the launch in April 2018.
News 4 also reached out to St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson. A spokesperson for her office said the mayor “supports dockless bike share and scooters.”
